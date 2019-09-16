Latest Gympie fire alert as new blaze reported near Borumba

Rural fire brigades at a grassfire at Dundowran, the latest of several reported in the near Gympie-region area.

Rural fire brigades at a grassfire at Dundowran, the latest of several reported in the near Gympie-region area. Alistair Brightman

A SIGNIFICANT new bushfire is reported burning west of Gympie, in heavily forested country near Borumba Dam.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service reports the fire is burning near Kilcoy-Murgon Road, Jimna, at Jinka Hill.

Multiple crews were reported on the scene last night, after the blaze broke out Sunday morning.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this stage, according to the latest QFES alert.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire and smoke may affect surrounding areas, the alert indicates.

Residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by.

Drivers are warned to drive with caution and to conditions, with visibility potentially affected by smoke.

Anyone concerned about property under threat should phone Triple-0 immediately, a representative said.

Other fires reported still burning around the Gympie region appear to be contained or under control at Tuan Forest, Miva, Teewah Beach and Noosa.

To the north, a vegetation fire reported near Dundowran, near Hervey Bay, last night, is now reported to be under control, with firefighters working to fully extinguish it.

The fire, at Lower Mountatin and Carls Roads, is said to be not threatening homes.