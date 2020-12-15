Menu
Revoke the approval of Adani's mine
Latest evidence megamine is ready to roll

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
15th Dec 2020 6:12 AM
The controversial Indian mining giant formerly known as Adani has begun laying the 200km railway line that will connect the Carmichael coal megamine to Abbot Point terminal.

Bravus Mining and Resources CEO David Boshoff said the project's materials were made in Australia.

"We always said the Carmichael project would create Australian jobs and benefit local businesses, and this is yet another example of how we are delivering on our promise," he said.

 

 

Looking lengthwise down the flash butt welding yard, with stacked rail on the right and gantry in the distance. Picture: Cameron Laird
The narrow-gauge rail project will connect the mine via existing infrastructure.

"Bravus Mining and Resources is using Australian materials and Australian contractors so that the jobs and economic benefits of our privately funded rail infrastructure go straight back into the Australian economy," Mr Boshoff said.

The mine is on track to produce its first coal next year.

 

 

Aerial view of laid track and gantry with sleeper stockpile in the distance. Picture: Cameron Laird
Aerial view from the opposite direction, with formation and gantry rail, and sleeper stockpiles. Picture: Cameron Laird
Originally published as Latest evidence megamine is ready to roll

