Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area.
Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area.
Business

Latest business liquidations in Whitsunday

by Cathryn McLauchlan
23rd Mar 2021 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NO liquidation appointment notices have been listed for businesses in the Whitsunday Local Government Area so far today. The total for the past year is four.

News Corp analysis of ASIC Insolvency Notices and ABN Lookup data shows the locations of company liquidations across the state.

Queensland-based companies operating without an ABN were omitted from the list below, however can be found in our monthly statewide list.

Here's the list for Whitsunday, listed by postcode in date order:

4800

Howron Pty Ltd, ABN: 78123013589, Main Business Location: QLD 4800, Notice Date: February 25, 2021, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

4802

Morton Berg Pty Ltd, ABN: 16106170576, Main Business Location: QLD 4802, Notice Date: June 15, 2020, Liquidator: Malcolm Kimbal Howell

Tawcove Pty Ltd, ABN: 26114764359, Main Business Location: QLD 4802, Notice Date: February 25, 2021, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Dixon Properties Pty Ltd, ABN: 67009917328, Main Business Location: QLD 4802, Notice Date: March 11, 2021, Liquidator: Frederick James Dixon

Liquidators are appointed to wind up the affairs of a company when it closes down.

They can be appointed in a voluntary winding up of a business; whether initiated by members or creditors; or as part of a court-ordered winding up.

Their role is to sell off the business's assets and use the resulting funds to pay off debts, if there is any.

ASIC publishes liquidation notices, as well as other insolvency and external administration-related notices throughout the day every weekday.

Originally published as Latest business liquidations in Whitsunday

business closures

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mary Valley Rattler plans special Easter family services

        Mary Valley Rattler plans special Easter family services

        News Departing at 10am each day over the Easter long-weekend, tickets are $65 per adult and $35 per child

        NAMED: The people facing Gympie District Court today

        Premium Content NAMED: The people facing Gympie District Court today

        Crime The second day of the March District Court sittings is underway, with one trial...

        UPDATE: Man, 28, dies after horror crash at Tiaro

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man, 28, dies after horror crash at Tiaro

        News The crash at Tiaro left three people seriously injured

        Meth dealer lines up a sale while at court for drug offences

        Premium Content Meth dealer lines up a sale while at court for drug offences

        News Jodie Knowles pleads guilty in Gympie court to dealing meth