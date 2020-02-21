Menu
The state’s latest audit only adds more fuel to critics’ firey claims the council led by CEO Bernard Smith and mayor Mick Curran is financially unsound.
News

Latest audit adds more fuel to council critics’ fire

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
21st Feb 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANY chance of the council’s financial position dodging the limelight at the upcoming election just went in the trash faster than a two-month old salmon sandwich.

The state’s latest audit report will no doubt only add more fuel to the “council’s spending too much” fire that’s been burning through parts of the community for the past few years.

And, like the Rattler, the couch commentators are looking more and more like they’re onto something.

CEO Bernard Smith has defended the council’s direction, saying things are already turning around and the council has a “sharp focus on cost containment”.

Audit report results for Gympie Regional Council's operating ratio from 2011-19 show the government’s long-term financial risk is at a growing risk.

This plan may help in the long term; but you can’t blame the community if it greets this with scepticism given expected surpluses keep turning into deficits.

And cost cutting and finding savings have been the council’s mantra for a few years now but a) so far it’s raising more questions than answers; and b) if you keep shaving close to the bone, sooner or later the knife will stick and you’ll be left with nothing but a mangled mess and a lot of blood.

