Late night Gympie crash

TWO teens who were involved in a late night crash at Glastonbury last night escaped with minor injuries.

Two 17-year-old males were the only occupants of a Suzuki Vitara when it rolled at the intersection of Glastonbury Creek Rd and Portas Rd just after 10.30pm last night.

The passenger was taken to hospital with facial injuries in a stable condition and the driver declined treatment or transport.

Gympie police said they are still investigating.

Yesterday, another person was taken in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital following a single car crash on the north bound lane of the Bruce Highway at Chatsworth at 1pm.