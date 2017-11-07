News

Late night Gympie crash

Ambulance
Ambulance Contributed
Frances Klein
by

TWO teens who were involved in a late night crash at Glastonbury last night escaped with minor injuries.

Two 17-year-old males were the only occupants of a Suzuki Vitara when it rolled at the intersection of Glastonbury Creek Rd and Portas Rd just after 10.30pm last night.

The passenger was taken to hospital with facial injuries in a stable condition and the driver declined treatment or transport.

Gympie police said they are still investigating.

Yesterday, another person was taken in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital following a single car crash on the north bound lane of the Bruce Highway at Chatsworth at 1pm.

Topics:  ambulance bruce highway chatsworth gympie crashes gympie hospital

Gympie Times

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Traffic controller killed on Coast stretch of Bruce Hwy

Traffic controller killed on Coast stretch of Bruce Hwy

A TRAFFIC worker has been killed on a Sunshine Coast road overnight.

LNP promises $10m for major Gympie bridge upgrade

Water over the bridge at Coondoo Creek is a regular occurrence.

Years of campaigning could be about to pay off

Convicted CBD hammer attacker awaits sentence

'GUILTY': Convicted Gympie CBD hammer attacker John Andrew Gay is accompanied to the cells after a Gympie District Court jury yesterday found him guilty of armed assault.

Gympie man convicted of assaulting his mother's tenant with hammer

Millions promised for 'beef road' west of Gympie

The Kilkivan Tansey Road could benefit from the LNP's promised $60 million Beef Roads Program.

Kilkivan region one of 10 to receive road works

Local Partners