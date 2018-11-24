Late night crash into tree puts woman in Gympie Hospital

A SINGLE vehicle crash at North Deep Creek late last night left a woman needing further treatment at Gympie Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Services reported a female patient had been taken to hospital "as a precaution” after car she was travelling in reportedly crashed into a tree on North Deep Creek Road at approximately 9.23pm.

The woman was listed as stable upon being taken to hospital.

QAS reported no further information on the crash.

Elsewhere, paramedics took a "stable male patient with facial injuries” to Nambour Hospital after a single motorbike crash on the corner of Cooroy Noosa Road and Coveys Road at Tinbeerwah at 9.09pm.