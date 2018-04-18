Late entry a twist as battle for Valley council seat begins

A LATE entry has added a last minute twist to the battle for Gympie Regional Council Division 8, which fired up yesterday with the ballot draw for the by-election.

Tim Jerome is the final candidate to put his hand up to fill the seat vacated by ex-Gympie councillor James Cochrane, with nominations now closed for the May 5 by-election.

Mr Jerome joins ex-councillor Julie Walker and ex-council head of engineering Bob Fredman in the battle for the seat.

While his competitors have storied backgrounds with the council, this is Mr Jerome's first tilt at local government.

After moving away from the region to work as a teacher, he returned to the region six years ago and now hopes to take his enthusiasm for the future to another arena.

Candidates Tim Jerome, Bob Fredman and Julie Walker prepare for the Division 8 by-election ballot draw with Ken Garner. Scott Kovacevic

"If I can make a change where change can happen, that's where I want to be.”

"This is a big step... you never know what can happen.”

All three candidates were on hand for yesterday's ballot draw, with Mrs Walker's name the first to emerge from the electoral hat.

Mr Fredman claimed the second spot, while Mr Jerome rounded out the list.

Mrs Walker was thrilled with the result, which she said was the first time she had ever topped an election ballot.

"I feel really good about that. That's excellent,” she said.

"It would be good to think it might give me an advantage.”

Julie Walker will first on the ballot for the Division 8 by-election Scott Kovacevic

And despite her history as a councillor, she said she was still "nervous” about the by-election.

With his name secured squarely in the middle of the ballot, Mr Fredman shared a similar optimism about the outcome.

"I like the middle ground,” he said.

Having already hit the campaign trail, he said regardless of the final vote he had "absolutely enjoyed” meeting the Division 8 electorate. Postal votes for the by-election are now being accepted, and in-person pre-polling runs from Monday, April 30, until Friday, May 4.

Where To Vote

Ballot boxes on the day

* Amamoor State School, Amamoor

* Mary Valley State College, Imbil

* Jones Hill State School, Gympie

* Kandanga State School, Kandanga

Booths open from 8am-6pm.