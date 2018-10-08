Late afternoon, evening storm on its way to Gympie

GYMPIE is set to be hit by thunderstorm at some stage this afternoon, but looks set to avoid the worst of a severe storm cell surging towards the south-east coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones for people in Southeast Coast and parts of Wide Bay, Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt Forecast Districts at 11:48am, but graphs show the cell passing to the south of Gympie.

SEVERE STORM COMING FOR THE COAST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the south-east coast looks like it may miss Gympie. Contributed

BoM forecaster Gordon Banks said the region wasn't entirely out of the woods, with severe storms already forming in Kilcoy and showers developing to the west an early indication Gympie would get a storm later in the afternoon or this evening.

"It's certainly possible Gympie could get a storm at some stage, there's less chance it will be severe but it's not out of the question,” Mr Banks said.

"That (severe) cell looks like it will track to the south so it's not too far away, but there are further cells to the west.

Mr Banks said further developments this week could mean a "big storm day” on Wednesday.

"The storm activity pulls back a little further inland tomorrow (Tuesday), and back to the coast on Wednesday,” he said.

"Then on Thursday and Friday a southerly change is coming in so temperatures should cool down quite a bit, there is a lot going on this week.”

The next storm warning is set to be released by BoM at 2:50pm.

FORECAST FOR GYMPIE - Monday October 8

Partly cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening.

The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening, possibly severe. Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the evening.