Last year's Gold Rush parade did not feel dead in the water

The colour, sounds and crowd of the Gympie Gold Rush parade through Mary Street. LEEROY TODD

WHEN you're hot you're hot and when you're not you're not.

Gympie Regional Council has had trouble taking a trick this past week, and the mayor's most recent column in this newspaper has incurred the wrath of the last presiding Gold Rush president.

Jan Collins has demanded an apology to herself and the team of volunteers who kept the Gold Rush going for so many years, over Mick Curran's claim the parade was "dead in the water” under that committee.

His words were incorrect and insulting, she says. As someone who has been a part of the parade for the past few years I would have to agree that it sure seemed to be going strong.

There was a definite tone to the column in which the Mayor described his council's "unprecedented” history of public consultation and implied people needed to give more feedback when it was asked for - as opposed, I suppose, to the reactive feedback it got when word got out about the parade getting shifted out of Mary St.

How anyone in that council ever thought this community would take that laying down is a mystery.

Even more of a mystery is why it had to be discussed and decided on "in committee”.

This tendency to take council business out of the public eye appears to have not paid off.

In fact, the council has pretty much shot itself in the foot this time. Hopefully the pain of it all will encourage more care, consideration and transparency in future.