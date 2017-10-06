Last whales to put on show for Coast watchers

WHALE watchers will need to hit the beach soon to catch a last glimpse of humpback whales, before the migration season draws to a close for the Sunshine Coast.

Jen Warshawsky snapped this photo of a humpback whale making a splash as it passed the Caloundra area.

"This humpback whale breached about 20 times off Shelly Beach," she said.

"I've never seen anything like it."

The last humpback whales will head south past the Coast through October.

Humpback whales migrate up to 10,000km each year, and can be seen off Queensland in late autumn to late spring.

They head north annually for breeding, before heading back south in to the krill feeding grounds of the Antarctic during summer.

That can change depending on the water temperature, sea ice, risk of predators, prey abundance and the location of their Antarctic feeding ground.