Victoria-Queensland flight packed like ‘sardines’

A PACKED flight from Melbourne has landed in Brisbane just minutes before the mandatory hotel quarantine for people arriving from Victoria came into effect.

From noon, travellers returning from Victoria will be forced into hotel quarantine at their own expense.

Brisbane mum Angela Clive said she was relieved to have made it home before the cut-off after two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine in Melbourne, following a work trip to Mongolia.

"It feels amazing to be back here with the boys, I've missed them a lot," Mrs Clive said.

"I'm glad I've passed hotel detention, completed my testing all clear, just looking forward to having some time in the school holidays, and not having to go into another quarantine."

Angela Clive returns home to Brisbane after two weeks mandatory hotel quarantine in Melbourne. She was in Mongolia for work. She was met by her husband Andrew and her sons James, 9, and Henry, 6. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar

Husband Andrew said he was "pretty spooked" after seeing a car number plate with the combination CV19 on his way to the airport.

"That was a weird omen," he said.

Returned travellers on the flight who were not previously in hotel quarantine have been made to self-isolate at home.

Elizabeth Morris, 29, has moved from Prahan in Melbourne to Brisbane today for work and to live closer to her mother.

She booked her flight immediately after hearing about the Premier's announcement and is now going into two weeks of mandatory quarantine.

Elizabeth Morris has moved to Queensland from Prahan in Melbourne. She is going into two weeks mandatory quarantine. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar

"I found out on Wednesday, had a flight by lunchtime, and packed up my entire apartment by last night," Ms Morris said.

"The flight was pretty full, only a couple of free seats, everyone felt a bit like sardines.

"We got the flight for $400 vs $2500 for a hotel; that's one of the reasons why we did it."

Black Bow Chauffeur driver Paul Davis said he had completed more than a dozen trips for travellers rushing to get back to Queensland since the Premier's announcement on Tuesday.

Originally published as 'Last' Vic-Qld flight packed like 'sardines'