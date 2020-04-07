Last postal votes to be counted soon in virus-hit Gympie poll

CLOSE CALL: Jess Milne, Mark McDonald, Bob Leitch and Warren Polley continue to fight it out for the Division 1 and 7 seats on the next Gympie Regional Council.

CLOSE CALL: Jess Milne, Mark McDonald, Bob Leitch and Warren Polley continue to fight it out for the Division 1 and 7 seats on the next Gympie Regional Council.

THE Gympie Regional council election result became more clear today, as latest figures show Glen Hartwig tightening his hold on the mayoralty.

In the nail-bitingly close Southside and Coastal divisions, clear outcomes remain elusive.

The latest count of postal votes today showed Glen Hartwig extending his winning lead over incumbent Mick Curran.

Mr Hartwig received another 342 votes today taking his total to 14,061, while Mr Curran received 229 votes today, making a total of 9312 so far.

Third candidate Tim Jerome has received 4276 votes so far, including 113 counted today.

In the hotly contested Coast-based Division 1, incumbent Mark McDonald received 38 new votes today, making a total of 1236, while rival Jess Milne clawed back part of his lead, achieving 44 new votes and a total of 1177.

It is a Division in which the preferences of trailing candidates Ash Little and Philip Feldman could be crucial.

In Division 8, where the preferences of third-placed candidate Donna Reardon may also be decisive, Warren Polley continues to lead, but not by much.

Only two votes separated the leading candidates, with Warren Polley receiving 27 votes, making a total of 1295, while incumbent Bob Leitch received 23 new votes to make a total of 1293.

Donna Reardon is running a close third with 1002 votes, including 27 received today.