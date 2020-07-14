Last of council’s old guard looks to be on the way out

Community services director and ex-acting CEO Pauline Gordon is on leave at Gympie Regional Council, and sources say she is not expected to return to her position following the appointment of Shane Gray.

Community services director and ex-acting CEO Pauline Gordon is on leave at Gympie Regional Council, and sources say she is not expected to return to her position following the appointment of Shane Gray.

IS the last of Gympie Regional Council’s old guard on the way out?

Mystery surrounds the future of the last two directors standing from the previous council, community services director Pauline Gordon and planning director Gina Vereker, with sources saying neither is expected to resume their positions under the new council.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Gympie council communications manager Sharna Rowley said yesterday both directors were on leave.

Ms Gordon was named acting CEO following the resignation of controversial chief executive officer Bernard Smith soon after the March local government election.

Ms Gordon stepped in after the resignation of Bernard Smith in April.

It is understood she went on leave the same week new CEO Shane Gray took over the council’s top job.

Ms Gordon and planning director Gina Vereker are the only remaining members of the previous council’s executive staff.

Mr Smith resigned in April following the election drubbing of Mick Curran in favour of Glen Hartwig for the region’s mayoral seat.

Dimitri Scordalides’s position was made redundant in May.

Infrastructure services director Dimitri Scordalides was sent packing in May as part of an internal restructure.

The executive team came under fire following a damning report into the council’s sub-par financial accountability by CPA Australia.

Among the report’s findings were that 90 per cent of respondents, including executive team members, were unprepared to stop projects that had lost sight of their proposed benefits.