Last of council’s old guard looks to be on the way out
IS the last of Gympie Regional Council’s old guard on the way out?
Mystery surrounds the future of the last two directors standing from the previous council, community services director Pauline Gordon and planning director Gina Vereker, with sources saying neither is expected to resume their positions under the new council.
Gympie council communications manager Sharna Rowley said yesterday both directors were on leave.
Ms Gordon was named acting CEO following the resignation of controversial chief executive officer Bernard Smith soon after the March local government election.
It is understood she went on leave the same week new CEO Shane Gray took over the council’s top job.
Ms Gordon and planning director Gina Vereker are the only remaining members of the previous council’s executive staff.
Mr Smith resigned in April following the election drubbing of Mick Curran in favour of Glen Hartwig for the region’s mayoral seat.
Infrastructure services director Dimitri Scordalides was sent packing in May as part of an internal restructure.
The executive team came under fire following a damning report into the council’s sub-par financial accountability by CPA Australia.
Among the report’s findings were that 90 per cent of respondents, including executive team members, were unprepared to stop projects that had lost sight of their proposed benefits.