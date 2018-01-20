Last minute school survival: Uniforms and cheap stationery

HEADING to school, be it for the very first time or for students who are seasoned pros, can be a just as stressful for the kids as it can be for parents.

Between uniforms, stationery and lunch kits - it can be a stressful to say the least.

For most schools around the Gympie Region, the first day back is next Monday, January 22.

Most uniform shops around the region have already opened and closed ahead of the new term, with a few exceptions:

St Patrick's Primary School:

Uniform Shop opens from 1pm to 3.30pm on Monday, January 22.

School begins for all students on 8.45am Tuesday, January 23.

Cooloola Christian College:

Uniform Shop is open on Monday, January 22 from 8.30am-10.30am and on Wednesday, January 24 from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Please note, the shop will be closed from 12pm and 1pm for lunch as well.

Term one starts on Monday, January 22.

Gympie State High School:

Uniforms for Gympie State High School are provided largely by the Lowes store in Gympie Central Shopping centre.

You either order online here, visit the store over the weekend or call 5482 7518.

CHEAP STATIONERY

Booklists and stationery can be pose a serious financial strain on families, especially families with more than one child.

Last week we did a story on 'Back to School Backpacks', who were providing free supplies to families in need across Gympie.

Since then, they've been so inundated with requests for help they've had to temporarily suspend orders.

However, they released their list of where to find the cheapest supplies - after hours spent on research.

"If this information can help anyone, feel free to use it,” the initiative's organiser Amber Burton said.

Big W

64 page exercise books - 18c

2 pack of erasers - 50c

Scissors - $1

Aldi

Display folders - 65c

12 pack of pencils - 99c

2 pack of correction tape - 99c

Officeworks (The nearest Officeworks is at 1 Gateway Dr, Noosaville)

12 pack of colouring pencils - $1

12 pack of felt pens - $1

Pencil case - $1.50

Kmart

Backpack - $4

Wayne's World

Scientifc calculator - $5