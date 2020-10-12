Last minute nominee makes it eight running for Gympie seat

The ballot draw for Gympie's seat in the 2020 Queensland Election was determined on Sunday, October 11: Tim Jerome (IND), Donna Reardon (IND), Michael Blaxland (ONP), Geoff Williams (ALP) and Tony Perrett (LNP).

A FAMILIAR face and previous contender for the state seat of Gympie has made it eight nominees in the running at the upcoming Queensland election.

Local real estate agent and corporate sector worker Donna Reardon put her hand up at the weekend to take on incumbent Gympie MP Tony Perrett when the state goes to the polls later this month.

Ms Reardon, who also ran for state election in 2017 as well as numerous Gympie council elections, has made this the largest pool of nominees vying for Gympie’s seat since seven candidates ran in 2006.

Gympie Regional Council Meet the Candidates night March 11, 2020: Division 7 candidate Donna Reardon.

“I’m very passionate about Gympie. I saw there were nominees for every major party and I knew Tim was having a go as an Independent, but I just thought some might like a lady rather than a man as an Independent,” Ms Reardon said following the Gympie ballot draw yesterday.

“I try and be a very approachable lady, I’ve been here since 1988 and I love the place. All my girls have grown up here.

“To me it’s an area that really needs a passionate person around and someone who’s not going to be ruled by party policies.

“I’m not a yes lady, sure enough I’ll acknowledge if there’s a problem.”

Ms Reardon said electing an Independent would free the Gympie region of a member representing a major party.

“The LNP has been here for a long time and they say they have no power, but I believe that there are ways and means that you can actually push Gympie region and its needs and wants for potential growth,” she said.

“I’ve seen this place go crazy since ’88. I’m a fully licensed real estate agent and an auctioneer, it’s just amazing the potential in this area.

“We are so close to the Brisbane corridor and we have so much to offer.”

Ms Reardon said she would prioritise her passion for people and listening to their issues if elected to become Gympie’s next state member.

“I’m all about people, you have to be open to what people are asking and use that as your direction, I really feel that’s important,” she said.

“I believe when people get in positions of power they lose the sense of where they are in society. I just believe that people aren’t being heard, we need someone behind them who’s really passionate.”