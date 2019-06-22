Last minute buy puts Gympie rider in Curra MX

READY TO RACE: Jesse Bishop, on his Honda CRF 450cc, will line up in the MX 1 class tomorrow.

MOTORSPORT: As the MX Nationals round six roars into Gympie tomorrow for the first time, one local rider almost did not make it to the track.

The race is literally Jesse Bishop's home turf, with his parents owning the MX Farm Queensland where the race will take place.

Bishop's biggest challenge in the six months leading up to this race was getting on a bike.

"I have had a lot of dramas with bikes and not been able to have a bike,” he said.

"In the last few weeks I have been lucky enough to buy a second hand bike 450cc, which is the big bike, and everyone has come together to help me get a bike set up to race.”

There was a stage where Bishop thought he might have been watching on as a spectator.

"We got to a point where I thought 'am I even going to race it' because we didn't have a bike set up,” he said.

"That would have been pretty hard sitting out but we are locked in ready to go for the rest of the season. We have five rounds to go and going to come full steam ahead.”

Starting out in the MX 2 class, Bishop moves up to MX 1 class for this race and the rest of the season.

"It has been pretty full steam ahead for the past six months,” he said. "The bike and I have been doing heaps of work and hopefully that pays off and we have a good weekend.

"I have been racing in the MX 2 class since the start of this season and I had a few good results and we thought we might as well move up and race with the big boys.”

Like all riders, Bishop wants to do well but one of his main goals is to enjoy himself.

"At the end of the day it comes down to how you are feeling on the day and what you actually do,” he said.

"Obviously there is a lot of pressure because it is my home track but I am keen to get out there and have fun and mix it up. I just want to have fun with the boys.”

Bishop raced in the MX 1 class about two years ago and said if he finished in the top 15 he would be happy.

Tomorrow riding will start at 8am and gates open 7am. The official opening is at 10.05am and then the first race, the Pirelli MX 2 Moto 1 and 2, is at 10.25am. Ticket prices are $30 for adults (over-15s), kids aged six to 15 years $20 and a family pass (two adults and two children) $70.

Tickets can be bought at www.mxnationals.com.au/spectator-info/round-6-gympie or at the gate. MX Farm Queensland race track is at 237 Bradys Rd, Curra.