Last Hoorah for Lack at the place he won first feature race

LAST RACE WINNER: Toowoomba's Peter Lack will contest this weekend's Dash for Cash. Valerie Horton

SPEEDWAY: Saturday night's meeting will wave the final chequered flag on the speedway career of Peter Lack.

After 40 years in speedway, including 13 years racing sprint cars, the three-time national production sedan champion is retiring as a driver from the sport he loves.

"It has been a great career and lots of fun but my time is up, 40 years is a long time,” Lack said.

Lack has been in good form over the past three weeks finishing third, second and first in the sprint car feature races at Archerfield.

The results have secured him second position in the East Coast Logistics series behind current national sprint car champion Andrew Scheuerle.

Lack won his first sprint car feature event at Maryborough and would like to complete the circle and secure his last victory on the same track.

Highlights of his sprint car career include winning a round of the sprint car world series in Kalgoorlie in 2008 and the Inaugural Will Power 500 in his hometown of Toowoomba in 2015.

The V8 sprint cars return for their annual visit to Maryborough in the Dash for Cash.

Gates open from 1pm with racing from 4pm.