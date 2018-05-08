LAST ESCAPE: Fraser Island brumby saved by locals

SAVED: It was a precious moment for Sonia Hutchinson when Ellie the brumby walked off the Fraser Island barge in 1997, after being the last ever brumby to receive a QPWS permit to be taken off the Island.

SAVED: It was a precious moment for Sonia Hutchinson when Ellie the brumby walked off the Fraser Island barge in 1997, after being the last ever brumby to receive a QPWS permit to be taken off the Island. Sonia Hutchinson

ELLIE the Fraser Island brumby faced certain death in 1997 before the actions of Orchid Beach residents and a Maryborough horse lover saved the new-born foal.

Now, 21 and happily spending her days grazing in a paddock near Aramara, Ellie will be present while the captivating details of her escape are told at a book launch in Hervey Bay this month.

Former Hervey Bay resident and author Fred Williams will share stories from his book - Equine Epitaph - Under The Rainbow - Fraser Islands Last Brumby, including the details of how the foal was saved from a dingo attack and granted the very last permit off the island by Queensland Park and Wildlife Services.

"Dear little Ellie, just after she was born, was found by Orchid Beach locals being attacked by dingoes," Mr Williams said.

"The local Orchid Beach folks removed Ellie and locked her in the shed to save her from the dingoes.

"An urgent call went out on radio for people living in Maryborough and Hervey Bay area to help poor little Ellie because her mother bolted off to save her own life also from the dingoes' attack."

Mr Williams said passionate horse enthusiast and Maryborough resident Sonia Hutchinson answered the call and brought Ellie home by barge.

Ellie the foal on the day she was saved and removed from Fraser Island in 1997. contributed

"Sonia, a horse lover who runs Arab horses, came to her rescue organising a permit for the last horse removed from Fraser Island as approved by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services."

Mr Williams said he would share his research and the true story behind why the horses were first taken to Fraser Island and for what purpose.

He said the book provided a window into the history of the wild horses from 1879 until 1971 before brumbies were removed from the island.

Fraser Island forestry pioneers Vi and Fred Epps and forestry ranger Billy the Bushman contributed heavily to the book.

"Whilst some believe the horses were feral, to my mind this was not true because they were domesticated and bred for a specific purpose," Mr Williams said.

With a special interest and passion for Fraser Island, Mr Williams is also the author of Written in Sand, Princess K'Gari's Fraser Island and Wangoolba Prince Amongst Dingoes.

The Fraser Coast community has a one-time opportunity to have a photograph with Ellie and meet Fred Williams at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum, Zephyr St, Scarness on Thursday, May 17 at 10am. The Maheno Display will also be officially opened on the day.

Visit herveybaymuseum.com.au.