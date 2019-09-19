Last day of business for trailblazing Gympie enterprise

Rhodavale Pork owners Melinda and Brad Murnane, here with children Travis, Charlotte, Dillon and Riley, have announced their official closure on social media.

AWARD-winning business Rhodavale Pork has today said farewell to their final pig and shut the doors on a decade of work.

Owners Melinda and Brad Murnane announced the news on social media yesterday in a post celebrating their efforts to make the Lower Wonga farm a huge success.

"We have had a blast over the past 10 years,” the post said.

"We have been trail blazers and trend setters.

"We set the standard high & gave this industry our absolute all.

"Thanks for coming along for the ride with us.

"We will always be grateful for your incredible support”

The farm's achievements include winning a spot in the the state's delicious. From the Paddock category last year, being a state finalists in the Delicious Produce Awards in 2015, and helping feed the G20 summit in 2014.

The Murnanes announced they were closing the farm in March.

Mrs Murnane said the "gut wrenching decision” was driven by soaring grain prices and the pork pricing crisis.

"It takes good business sense to know when to cut your losses before running yourself to the wall. It also takes courage to make that call on your own terms, rather than being forced to by a bank.”