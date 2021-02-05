Menu
Families across Gympie love their child care teachers and have jumped into our poll to help decide who is the region's Number 1. Some leaders have emerged but it is still anyone's race. Voting closes at midnight tonight.
News

LAST CHANCE: Vote now for Gympie’s Best Child Care Teacher

Shelley Strachan
5th Feb 2021 9:14 AM

A family’s child care teacher and centre is an extension of the modern family unit as it is trusted to protect, nurture and care for precious babies, toddlers and children while mums and dads go off to work.

Families across the Gympie region have jumped in to our poll to elect Gympie’s favourite child care teacher with much enthusiasm, and some early leaders have emerged - one in particular.

Tahlia Jayne Goodman-Jones
Tahlia Jayne Goodman-Jones

Taking the lead, with 10 per cent of the vote, is Tahlia Jayne Goodman-Jones from Echelon Family Day Care.

Tracey Salter, owner of Kids on Calton
Tracey Salter, owner of Kids on Calton

But not far behind her are three very close contenders, all with 9% of the vote: Tracey Salter and Hannah Mikita from Kids on Calton, and Jill Gilchrist from Alma St Pre Prep. “Lisa” from Alma Street is not far behind them, on 8% of the vote.

Hannah Mikita
Hannah Mikita

So jump in now and show your supp0rt for your favourite child care teacher.

We wish everyone good luck, and to even be nominated shows the love and respect our 24 nominees already have. Good luck everyone!

Jill Gillchrist
Jill Gillchrist
Gympie Times

