Last chance to take a trip back in time

GET ready for one more chance to take a trip back in time - the Fraser Coast's medieval village, Victory Village at Riverbend, is opening its gate for the last time this year.

Lord Terence and Lady Tonya Blake will host a Medieval-styled Village Fayre featuring reenactors from Fraser Coast's Riverbend Medieval Society Inc, who will be demonstrating village life, craft displays, armed combat and archery demonstrations.

Lord and Lady Blake are excited about hosting the event, which focuses on family-friendly entertainment. "The village will come alive for the last time this year,'' they said.

Open day at the Victory Village at Riverbend west of Tiaro - (L) Nathan Richter and Alex Bekiesch in close combat. Alistair Brightman

Children can experience olden-day games and see artisans sharing their crafts and peddlers selling their wares.

Medieval Merriment days give the public a small view of what life would have been like for our forebears in a small medieval village in 14th century England.”

An archery competition is planned for experienced archers in the region.

The village is located 12km west of Tiaro. It will open on Sunday, September 23 from 10am to 4pm for families, market stall holders and history enthusiasts.