Last chance to avoid jail for repeat drink driver

NEARLY seven years without a licence and nine months' jail are the prospects for Curra drink driver Allan John Briggs, unless he can stay clear of the law.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told Briggs, 44, had a bad month on the roads last year, with three drink driving offences, including one at nearly five times the legal limit.

And that was not all.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Briggs his earliest hope of getting his licence back was to apply to the courts in two years and prove he was a fit and proper person who did not pose a danger.

To achieve that and stay out of jail, he will need to avoid any more convictions that would breach a suspended sentence imposed by Mr Callaghan on Thursday.

Briggs pleaded guilty to drink driving, with readings of 0.144 per cent in Atkinson Rd, Curra, on November 3, 0.241 per cent in Louisa St, Gympie, on December 3 and another the next day, at 0.079 per cent in Popes Rd, Gympie.

The last offence also involved driving during a suspension period imposed for the previous day's offence, along with operating a vehicle during a number plate confiscation period.

The December 3 offending involved a charge of unlicensed driving because of a suspension imposed after the November offence.

Briggs also pleaded guilty to failing to provide required identification details after the November 3 matter.

The court was told police found him "almost passed out" in the front seat of his car on December 3 about 3.03pm.

The third incident occurred during a seven-day number plate confiscation period following the previous afternoon's offence.

This also occurred during a licence suspension period from the previous offence.

This occurred in the context of a previous offence of driving at 0.15 per cent in August 2014, for which he was fined $1000.

"Here we are, three and a half years later doing it all again, not once but three times," Mr Callaghan said.

Mr Callaghan imposed cumulative disqualifications but told Briggs he could apply to get his licence back "so the sentence isn't crushing on you".

"This sort of conduct warrants in my view some sort of imprisonment.

"I've not going to have you serve any of it immediately, you will have parole immediately and the sentence will hang over your head."

Mr Callaghan said the disqualifications added up to six years and nine months without a licence.