LAST CHANCE: Race tightens for Gympie’s best young gun worker

YOUNG GUNS: Kelly Goatham, Jack Lawes and Georgia Lutton are leading the poll to decide "Gympie's best worker under 25".

The race is on to crown “Gympie’s best worker under 25” with two standout young guns taking a strong lead with 40 percent of the vote between them.

Kelly Goatham, who co-owns Nextra Gympie in Central Shopping Centre, had already secured 23 percent of the vote late Thursday.

Nominated by Nicole Ryan, Kelly was praised for her dedication and drive.

“Definitely the hardest working young woman I know. Intelligent and a beautiful person inside and out,” Ms Ryan said.

Jack Lawes of Ultimate Protection & Security, who was nominated for his “reliable, responsible and professional” attributes was not far behind with 17 percent of the vote.

At third, Coles Gympie employee Georgia Lutton, who was nominated for her strong work ethic and willingness to learn new skills, had 11 percent of the vote.

The poll was compiled from reader response when The Gympie Times called out on Facebook this week for nominations in the search for “Gympie’s best worker under 25”.

It resulted in 18 nominees, who were heaped with glowing praise from their peers and colleagues.

There is still time to tip any one of the 18 nominees over the line, but get in quick because voting in the poll closes at midnight on Thursday.

