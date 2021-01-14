Last chance for sunshine before severe thunderstorms hit

Friday will be the last chance for some sun before the wet weekend ahead, which could bring severe thunderstorms to the Gympie region.

BOM meteorologist Matt Marshall said Saturday is looking the most favourable with a "cocktail" of severe storm elements possible.

"All severe phenomena are possible which is damaging winds and large hail are possible and heavy rainfall so you've got the whole cocktail there," Mr Marshall said.

"It's basically looking like all the ingredients are coming together for the thunderstorms to be possible, broadly across South East Queensland."

Mr Marshall said a southerly change is pushing up from New South Wales which is set to cause the wet weather of the coming week.

"This is sort of helping fuel some of the conditions that are happening on Saturday afternoon, which will be conducive of the thunderstorms," he said.

Sunday also has a chance of a thunderstorm and showers are expected to continue throughout next week.

Mr Marshall said they will be keeping a close eye on the Saturday storm and advised readers to watch out for warnings and monitor radars.

"This is something were going to be keeping an eye on," he said.

"If any severe storms pop up we will be issuing warnings."

The temperatures over the weekend are forecast to remain high, with Saturday reaching a possible 37C, but next week the heat will ease off slightly.

Mr Marshall's advice is to enjoy the sun on Friday while it's still shining.

"It's probably the last beautiful day that we're going to get for a while," he said.

