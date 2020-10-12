LAST 7 DAYS: What, where, when crimes happened in Gympie region

CLOSE to 40 reported crimes have occurred in the Gympie region in the past seven days with most of them occurring in broad daylight, according to police data.

As of 7am this morning there were 17 crimes reported in Gympie, seven on the Cooloola Coast, and two each in Curra, Wolvi and Tandur in the past week.

There was also one each reported at Widgee and Langshaw.

Where all reported crimes occurred in the Gympie region in the past week. Picture: Captured from My Police data.

Last Monday was a hotspot of activity when 11 crimes occurred, followed by Tuesday when seven crimes were reported to police and Saturday that had a total of six.

Surprisingly across the week the biggest time criminal activity unfolded was in broad daylight at 9am - when six of the crimes occurred, followed by noon and 3pm when five crimes occurred each.

The highest number of crimes reported were drug offences (nine reported) that made up almost a quarter of police investigations for the week.

The time of day offences were committed in the Gympie region in the past week from Monday October 5 – Sunday October 11. Picture: Captured from My Police data

Following this there were six reported thefts and five each of reported assaults and other property damage offences.

The different type of offences committed in the Gympie region in the past week from Monday October 5 – Sunday October 11. Picture: Captured from My Police data

In Gympie nine crimes occurred in the CBD - three crimes occurred at or near the Gympie Police Station (two assault, one drug offence), two in Nash St (both theft) and O'Connell St (both drug offences), one robbery near Mary St one traffic related offence on Lawrence St.

A cluster of four crimes occurred near the One Mile Ovals in Gympie close to Station, Cootharaba and Ashford Roads.

Theses were two unlawful entry and two property damage offences.

A graph showing the number of offences that have occurred in the Gympie region in the past week – from Monday October 5 to Sunday October 11. Picture: Captured form My Police data

On the Cooloola Coast four of the seven reported crimes occurred near Bayside Road at Cooloola Cove - these included two drug offences, one good order offence and one property damage offence.

GYMPIE REGION CRIME BREAK DOWN PAST 7 DAYS

Drug offences: 9

Theft (excluding unlawful entry): 6

Assault: 5

Other property damage: 5

Unlawful entry: 4

Traffic and related offences: 4

Good order offences: 3

Robbery: 1

QUICK GLANCE:

Biggest crime type: Drugs

Worst day: Last Monday October 5

Worst time: 9am