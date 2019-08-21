Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The couple applied for divorce yesterday
The couple applied for divorce yesterday
Celebrity

Larry King seeks divorce from 7th wife

21st Aug 2019 9:19 AM

US TELEVISION talk show host Larry King is seeking a divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn King, after 22 years of marriage.

The 85-year-old talk show host filed a petition to end the marriage on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Larry King and Shawn King, then a singer and TV host, married in 1997 and have two adult sons, Chance and Cannon.

They both filed for divorce in 2010 but later reconciled.

Larry King has been married eight times to seven different women and has five children. He married and divorced Alene Akins twice.

He has overcome several serious health issues in recent years, including a bout with lung cancer two years ago.

More Stories

celebrity divorce larry king

Top Stories

    25 Gympie Muster pics you haven't seen yet

    25 Gympie Muster pics you haven't seen yet

    News You can almost taste the anticipation in the air at the Gympie Muster site.

    • 21st Aug 2019 10:51 AM
    Search party back out combing vast bushland for missing teen

    Search party back out combing vast bushland for missing teen

    News SES and police hunt for clues to whereabouts of Michael Ryan

    BRRR: Just how cold was it in Gympie this morning?

    premium_icon BRRR: Just how cold was it in Gympie this morning?

    News Freezing conditions - literally - hit Gympie region

    'Absurd' Imbil forestry plan would decimate industry

    premium_icon 'Absurd' Imbil forestry plan would decimate industry

    News Gympie MP slams radical proposal to lock up 21,000ha of Imbil forest