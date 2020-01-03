Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Oceanfront dunes of Cooloola Recreation Area, from Rainbow Beach towards Double Island Point
Oceanfront dunes of Cooloola Recreation Area, from Rainbow Beach towards Double Island Point
News

Larrikin celebrity hits Rainbow Beach Sport and Rec Club

Shelley Strachan
3rd Jan 2020 8:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CELEBRITY bachelor and former Wallaby Nic Cummins, aka The Honey Badger, was spotted in Rainbow Beach this week enjoying a game of lawn bowls.

The 32-year-old larrikin gained even greater fame in 2018, when he starred in the sixth series of The Bachelor Australia.

Honey Badger
Honey Badger

Locals at Rainbow Beach were excited to snap this photo of him playing lawn bows at the Rainbow Beach Sport and Rec Club yesterday (Thursday).

Honey Badger playing lawn bowls at the Rainbow Beach Sport and Rec Club this week.
Honey Badger playing lawn bowls at the Rainbow Beach Sport and Rec Club this week.

Staff at the club said today the Honey Badger enjoyed a casual game of bowls and a couple of drinks with friends and family.

Nicholas Cummins
Nicholas Cummins "The Honey Badger" continue to party into the afternoon. Lexus Melbourne Cup 2019 at Flemington racecourse. Picture: Jason Edwards

He has been a regular holiday maker at Rainbow Beach for several years and “pretty much what you see on the ads is what you get”.

“I’ve been working here four or five years and he has been coming here for that long at least,” a staff member said.

Honey Badger at last year’s Gympie Muster.
Honey Badger at last year’s Gympie Muster.

“He’s a laid back Aussie. He is not up himself.”

Bron Noffke and Chris Hemsworth on the Rainbow Beach stairs.
Bron Noffke and Chris Hemsworth on the Rainbow Beach stairs.

The quiet beauty and excellent surfing of the Gympie region’s stunning coast is proving increasingly popular with the rich and famous, with other international celebrities Chris Hemsworth, wife Elsa Pataky and their three children also regularly spotted at Rainbow Beach and Double Island Point surfing, holidaying and relaxing with their friends, including fellow movie star Matt Damon.

Celebrity actors Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth caused quite a stir on the weekend as they were sighted holidaying at Double Island Point.
Celebrity actors Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth caused quite a stir on the weekend as they were sighted holidaying at Double Island Point.

Cummins nickname, The Honey Badger, was bestowed on him after he drew inspiration from the fierce nature of the honey badger and attempted to think like the animal in defence on the rugby field.

The Honey Badger on The Bachelor in 2018
The Honey Badger on The Bachelor in 2018

More Stories

Show More
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Swimmers hit by mystery marine stingers at Double Island Point

        premium_icon Swimmers hit by mystery marine stingers at Double Island...

        News A BATHER reportedly received urgent treatment after suffering an allergic reaction to a jellyfish sting near Double Island Point.

        Shell shocked: Coast team caught in catastrophic fire storm

        premium_icon Shell shocked: Coast team caught in catastrophic fire storm

        Breaking A bucket-list trip for lifesavers changed as smoke blanketed the sky

        Petrol tanker and ute collide in major highway smash

        premium_icon Petrol tanker and ute collide in major highway smash

        Breaking Paramedics were called to an area on the Bruce Hwy about 8am.

        Shocking Gympie crash on notorious road

        premium_icon Shocking Gympie crash on notorious road

        News A car became airborne and crashed snapping off two trees and leaving extensive...