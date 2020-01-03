Larrikin celebrity hits Rainbow Beach Sport and Rec Club

Oceanfront dunes of Cooloola Recreation Area, from Rainbow Beach towards Double Island Point

CELEBRITY bachelor and former Wallaby Nic Cummins, aka The Honey Badger, was spotted in Rainbow Beach this week enjoying a game of lawn bowls.

The 32-year-old larrikin gained even greater fame in 2018, when he starred in the sixth series of The Bachelor Australia.

Honey Badger

Locals at Rainbow Beach were excited to snap this photo of him playing lawn bows at the Rainbow Beach Sport and Rec Club yesterday (Thursday).

Honey Badger playing lawn bowls at the Rainbow Beach Sport and Rec Club this week.

Staff at the club said today the Honey Badger enjoyed a casual game of bowls and a couple of drinks with friends and family.

Nicholas Cummins "The Honey Badger" continue to party into the afternoon. Lexus Melbourne Cup 2019 at Flemington racecourse. Picture: Jason Edwards

He has been a regular holiday maker at Rainbow Beach for several years and “pretty much what you see on the ads is what you get”.

“I’ve been working here four or five years and he has been coming here for that long at least,” a staff member said.

Honey Badger at last year’s Gympie Muster.

“He’s a laid back Aussie. He is not up himself.”

Bron Noffke and Chris Hemsworth on the Rainbow Beach stairs.

The quiet beauty and excellent surfing of the Gympie region’s stunning coast is proving increasingly popular with the rich and famous, with other international celebrities Chris Hemsworth, wife Elsa Pataky and their three children also regularly spotted at Rainbow Beach and Double Island Point surfing, holidaying and relaxing with their friends, including fellow movie star Matt Damon.

Celebrity actors Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth caused quite a stir on the weekend as they were sighted holidaying at Double Island Point.

Cummins nickname, The Honey Badger, was bestowed on him after he drew inspiration from the fierce nature of the honey badger and attempted to think like the animal in defence on the rugby field.