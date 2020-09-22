Menu
Coast man Ian Robertson has been reported missing in Cooktown. Picture: Supplied.
Large scale search for missing Coast man

Laura Pettigrew
22nd Sep 2020 12:37 PM

Police hold concerns for the welfare of a 59-year-old Nambour man reported missing in Cooktown overnight.

A search involving police, State Emergency Service volunteers and a helicopter started after Ian Robertson's black 2006 Ford Falcon utility was found on Battle Camp Rd about 2pm Monday.

He was last seen four days ago on Battle Camp Rd taking what appeared to be camping gear out of the ute.

Ian is described as caucasian, about 170cm in height, with a proportionate build, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

 

A search involving police, State Emergency Service volunteers and a helicopter started after Ian Robertson's black 2006 Ford Falcon utility was found on Battle Camp Rd about 2pm Monday. Picture: Supplied.
Anyone who may have seen him, or his ute is urged to contact police immediately.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form or call 131 444.

Quote reference number QP2001983828 within the online suspicious activity form.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

