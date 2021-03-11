Menu
Threatening storm clouds develop over Gympie. FILE PHOTO
Large hail, heavy rain ‘possible’ for Gympie later today

JOSH PRESTON
11th Mar 2021 12:33 PM
The Bureau of Meteorology has advised severe thunderstorms, which could bring large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain with them, could impact the Gympie region at some stage today.

READ MORE: More rain could follow Gympie’s wettest day of the year

Severe storms appear likely for the Gympie region later today. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology
The bureau’s alert map released this morning showed the Gold City to be among the south east Queensland towns where severe storms are “possible”.

“Severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging gusts and heavy rainfall are possible this afternoon/evening across the southern interior, the Carnarvon Ranges, and in the southeast at any time today,” the BoM said in a statement.

Gympie recorded 4.8mm through 9am today, following up from a 27.8mm downpour as at 9am Wednesday.

A severe storm warning has been issued for parts of Ipswich, Logan, Redland City and Brisbane City Council areas as of 12.06pm.

There are no warnings for the Gympie region at this stage.

More to come.

