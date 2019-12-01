Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Large hail, heavy rain forecast as bushfire threat to worsen

by Thomas Morgan
1st Dec 2019 11:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POSSIBLY severe thunderstorms forecast for this afternoon could bring hail and damaging winds, but the Bureau of Meteorology is warning it will do little to dent fire dangers.

The Bureau is forecasting showers and the chance of a thunderstorm for a wide band of Queensland throughout today, stretching from the state's northwest to the southeast, including Brisbane.

Meteorologist Jess Gardner said thunderstorms would hit from late this morning, with the worst conditions expected late this afternoon.

"Severe storms could bring with them damaging wind gusts in excess of 90km/h and large hail," Ms Gardner said.

She said the storms were associated with an upper trough sweeping the state.

"We'll see the activity continue through the evening and into the night-time, and then the whole system will clear offshore overnight and into tomorrow morning."

Early afternoon hail storms have lashed South East Queensland from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast, Josh Whiting took this photo of the storm approaching the Sunshine Coast Photo Josh Whiting Photos
Early afternoon hail storms have lashed South East Queensland from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast, Josh Whiting took this photo of the storm approaching the Sunshine Coast Photo Josh Whiting Photos

Brisbane was heading for a top temperature today of 33C, Ipswich 36C, Gold Coast 30C and Caloundra 33C.

No relief from the hot conditions is on the horizon however, with temperatures through the week expected to hang around the mid-30s.

Brisbane could see 36C on Friday and Ipswich 39C.

Ms Gardner said hot and windy conditions tomorrow would see a return of elevated fire dangers across the already-parched southeast.

"We're likely to see severe fire dangers through a fairly decent part of southeast Queensland," she said.

"We'll get some very very dry, gusty westerly winds come through behind (today's thunderstorm) system."

More Stories

editors picks queensland storms weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular fishing store in Gympie to close its doors

        premium_icon Popular fishing store in Gympie to close its doors

        News The real reason why a popular Gympie store is closing its doors after serving customers for two decades.

        Voices in man’s head turn out to be something else

        premium_icon Voices in man’s head turn out to be something else

        News A Gympie man thought he was “hearing voices” during an episode at the local...

        IN PICTURES: Gympie’s hoops stars shine on Grand Final day

        premium_icon IN PICTURES: Gympie’s hoops stars shine on Grand Final day

        News Player/coach Alex Nethercott traded the clipboard for a headband and joined the...

        IN PHOTOS: Love and laughter at Rhonda’s 80th

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Love and laughter at Rhonda’s 80th

        News A Gympie woman celebrated her 80th birthday with friends and family at the weekend.