Large hail, damaging winds likely for Gympie region

Gympie could be hit with a severe storm Monday afternoon. Contributed

A SEVERE thunderstorm is likely to hit the Gympie region in the next hour and could bring large hail and damaging winds, the Bureau of Meteorology has said.

BoM forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said we could see a repeat of yesterday's late afternoon storm, which caused destruction at Borumba Dam and left several homes in the Mary Valley without power for hours.

"It's probably going to be similar to yesterday's storm,”Mr Fitzgerald said.

"It's definitely one to watch.”

If the storm does not upscale to severe like predicted it may still reach the Gympie region as a smaller storm as winds drive the cell from the south west.

To prepare for the storm threat, Mr Fitzgerald said lose objects outside should be secured and cars should be moved undercover.