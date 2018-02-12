Menu
News

Large hail, damaging winds likely for Gympie region

Gympie could be hit with a severe storm Monday afternoon.
Gympie could be hit with a severe storm Monday afternoon. Contributed
Frances Klein
by

A SEVERE thunderstorm is likely to hit the Gympie region in the next hour and could bring large hail and damaging winds, the Bureau of Meteorology has said.

BoM forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said we could see a repeat of yesterday's late afternoon storm, which caused destruction at Borumba Dam and left several homes in the Mary Valley without power for hours.

"It's probably going to be similar to yesterday's storm,”Mr Fitzgerald said.

READ: Destruction at Borumba at the height of yesterday's storm

"It's definitely one to watch.”

Satellite image taken at 2.30pm, Monday, February 12 showing a storm threat to Gympie.
Satellite image taken at 2.30pm, Monday, February 12 showing a storm threat to Gympie. Contributed

READ HERE: INCOMING! Destructive storm 'likely' after Qld lashed

If the storm does not upscale to severe like predicted it may still reach the Gympie region as a smaller storm as winds drive the cell from the south west.

To prepare for the storm threat, Mr Fitzgerald said lose objects outside should be secured and cars should be moved undercover.

Gympie Times
