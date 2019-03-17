Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'Large' crocodile sighted at local beach

Claudia Alp
by
17th Mar 2019 12:58 PM

A LARGE crocodile has reportedly been sighted at Shingley Beach today.

Whitsunday Regional Council councillor Jan Clifford said a "very well-respected member of the community" had reported seeing a crocodile, about 2.4 metres long, near a rocky outcrop this morning.

Cr Clifford said the incident had been reported to Queensland Parks and Wildlife and that council officers would erect signs at Shingley Beach.

"I have no doubt about the person who reported it. I would trust this person with my life," she said.

"A crocodile that size is quite capable of taking children or animals and we know they're in the area."

The report comes just over two weeks since a crocodile was seen swimming near Pigeon Island, Cannonvale, towards Abell Point Marina on February 27.

beach crocodile crocodile sighting
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    WEATHER WATCH: More storms heading for Gympie

    premium_icon WEATHER WATCH: More storms heading for Gympie

    News Don't put your brollies away just yet as more rain and storms are on its way for the Gympie region.

    • 17th Mar 2019 2:33 PM
    7 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

    premium_icon 7 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

    News Do you recognise any of these people?

    • 17th Mar 2019 2:00 PM
    GYMPIE BASKETBALL: Saints march on as Thunder start to roll

    premium_icon GYMPIE BASKETBALL: Saints march on as Thunder start to roll

    Sport Round 5 showed the progress these young stars have made this season.

    • 17th Mar 2019 2:00 PM
    Teenage boy bitten by snake in Gympie region

    premium_icon Teenage boy bitten by snake in Gympie region

    News The teenage boy was bitten by the snake just after 11:40am.