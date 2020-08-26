Langer Cup livestream: It’s crossroads time

The Langer Cup season reaches the cross roads with the finalist’s to be decided today

Langer Cup schoolboy rugby league competition has reached the crossroads, with Marsden SHS and St Mary's College having to win to have a chance of reaching the semi-finals.

In the final home-and-away matches to be livestreamed this afternoon at www.couriermail.com.au, St Mary's confront Keebra Park SHS in Toowoomba while Marsden SHS play defending champions Palm Beach Currumbin SHS at Ormeau. In the other match Ipswich SHS host Wavell SHS.

St Mary's or Marsden toppling either of the Gold Coast teams would be a boilover, although PBC will be on high alert against Marsden SHS who have an upset in them.

Entering the final round Wavell SHS (+52) and PBC (+26) remain unbeaten (both 7 competition points), with Keebra (+12, 4 points) and Ipswich SHS (+8, 2 points) in the first four positions.

Wavell’S Lawrence Siu and St Mary’s Tayson Stevens.

Marsden also has 2 competition points, but a vastly inferior percentage (-42) just ahead of St Mary's (-44, 2 points).

Semi-finals will be played on September 2 and the grand final on September 9. Ipswich SHS will need to beat undefeated Wavell SHS to ensure its place in the deciders or risk either St Mary's or Marsden sliding over the top of them into fourth.

Langer Cup: Marsden SHS's Tony Francis in action against Keebra Park SHS at Southport Tigers home ground Owen Park on Wednesday. Picture: Jerad Williams

One of Ipswich SHS's leading players, Evander Tere-Rongotaua, believed he had built bonds for a lifetime with teammates involved in the Ipswich SHS rugby league program.

He praised the coaching staff headed by Joshua Bretherton and said their analysing of his game had made him a better player.

Evander Tere-Rongotaua for Ipswich SHS against St Marys College. Picture: Kevin Farmer

"The staff also emphasise how important education is. Basically making us be good, disciplined human beings not just good footballers,'' he said.

Wavell SHS coach Jimmy Francis said the key for his side was taking little steps and continuing to improve each week.

He said the team's improving defence had also been a key to Wavell's success so far." We have improved in our defence since round 1 and that has been a real focus for us,'' Francis said.

ROUND 5

LIVESTREAM

Marsden SHS v PBC (4pm)

St Mary's College v Keebra Park SHS (4pm)

Ipswich SHS v Wavell SHS (4pm).

Originally published as Langer Cup livestream: It's crossroads time