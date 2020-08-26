Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Keebra Park host Palm Beach Currumbin at Owen Park in the Langer Cup. Keebra's Jahream Bula on the charge.. Picture Glenn Hampson
Keebra Park host Palm Beach Currumbin at Owen Park in the Langer Cup. Keebra's Jahream Bula on the charge.. Picture Glenn Hampson
Sport

Langer Cup: How to watch St Mary’s v Keebra Park

by Nic Darveniza
26th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

St Mary's College, Toowoomba have one last chance to qualify for the Langer Cup finals with one game remaining in the regular season.

If they can defeat Keebra Park at Clive Berghofer Stadium at 4pm they will have certainly earned their place.

Ipswich State High and Marsden State High are also in contention for the fourth finals spot which sets a thrilling scene for the final game of the regular reason.

For Keebra, the chance to build momentum ahead of a semi-finals clash with Wavell SHS or rivals Palm Beach Currumbin is invaluable after losing their first match-ups with both schools.

Tune in live from 3pm for the Walters Cup fixture between St Mary's and Keebra Park, and from 4pm for the elite Langer Cup action.

 

 

Originally published as Langer Cup: How to watch St Mary's v Keebra Park

More Stories

Show More
keebra park langer cup livestreaming livestreaming langer cup st mary's

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Single dad had 67 marijuana plants growing in his backyard

        Premium Content Single dad had 67 marijuana plants growing in his backyard

        News Gympie police tracked the GPS on a stolen mini-excavator to the 37-year-old man’s 16ha property at Canina

        • 26th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
        ‘Worthless bitch. I’m getting my gun. I’ll kill you’

        Premium Content ‘Worthless bitch. I’m getting my gun. I’ll kill you’

        News Gympie father’s ‘abhorrent’ attack on his partner was triggered by her wanting to...

        Gympie’s youth unemployment hits staggering level

        Premium Content Gympie’s youth unemployment hits staggering level

        News Business leader urges all governments to ‘think outside the box’

        Qld COVID cases may be flying under the radar

        Premium Content Qld COVID cases may be flying under the radar

        News Coronavirus Qld: Cases go undetected amid lack of testing