A woman is being treated for a minor injury after her car collided with another near the Normanby Bridge.

PARAMEDICS are assessing a woman for injuries after she was hurt in a two car crash near the Normanby Bridge.

Emergency services were called out to the scene at 8.30am when a black Toyota ute and a silver sedan collided.

A Queensland Ambulance Services media spokesman said the woman was beig treated for a minor neck injury, and it was not yet known if she would need to be taken to hospital.

Both lanes of the road were blocked, and traffic diverted around the crash.