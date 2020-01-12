Menu
Ambulance generic.
News

Lane closed after vehicle crash on major hwy

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Jan 2020 8:48 AM
Subscriber only

ONE lane is closed after a vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.

Emergency services were called at 7.35am to treat a man involved in a single accident in Colosseum.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man is in a stable condition.

She said emergency services are still on scene.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the northbound lane is closed.

He said fire crews will move the vehicle off the road.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the man was not trapped in the vehicle.

Gladstone Observer

