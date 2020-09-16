Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police seized a large amount of cannabis from a Tanby Rd property.
Police seized a large amount of cannabis from a Tanby Rd property.
News

Landscaper busted with large amount of cannabis and weapon

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
16th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE seized more than 200 grams of cannabis from a Tanby Rd property at the Capricorn Coast.

Coel Kenneth Wayne Ibbertson, 34, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on September 3 to numerous drugs charges including possession, as well as possessing a weapon.

The court heard police executed a search warrant at Ibbertson’s residence in August and found cannabis in numerous rooms.

The total amount of the drug seized was 210.8 grams.

During the search, police also found a taser.

Ibbertson told police he had bought the weapon from a friend for $5 and had tried it out by giving himself a “hit on the leg.”

The court was told the self-employed gardener and landscaper had limited criminal history.

He was fined $1250 and no conviction was recorded.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Shoplifter banned from Emu Park store

Drug affected teen crashed mum’s car

Drink-driver, 74, tells police ‘I’m going to get more wine’

coel kenneth wayne ibbertson drug possession tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Good news for stranded Aussies

    Good news for stranded Aussies
    • 16th Sep 2020 11:37 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Sick fundraiser wiped after Lisa’s fury

        Sick fundraiser wiped after Lisa’s fury

        News "We did not do this! I’m reporting to Facebook it’s disgusting"

        New councillor explains some of the things he has learned

        Premium Content New councillor explains some of the things he has learned

        News OPINION: As a fourth generation, born and bred local I’m sure my family and my...

        Change that could open Qld border

        Change that could open Qld border

        News Qld could slash requirements for state to reopen to NSW