Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jack de Belin has been barred from an NRL return. Picture: Peter Rae
Jack de Belin has been barred from an NRL return. Picture: Peter Rae
Rugby League

Landmark ruling: De Belin barred from NRL return

by Michael Carayannis
17th May 2019 4:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Jack de Belin's rugby league career is in tatters after the federal court ruled in favour of the NRL in a landmark case backing the game's no-fault standdown policy.

De Belin lost his federal court hearing today after judge Melissa Perry handed down her ruling.

The decision means the State of Origin representative won't play again until his court charge of aggravated sexual assault in company is finalised. That could be a year long process.

De Belin has pleaded not guilty.

editors picks jack de belin nrl rugby league

Top Stories

    Meet the Gympie star student hitting rare notes

    premium_icon Meet the Gympie star student hitting rare notes

    News Music is in the blood of this young sharp, violin player

    • 17th May 2019 3:06 PM
    GALLERY: Top 20 photos of Gympie's worst car parkers

    premium_icon GALLERY: Top 20 photos of Gympie's worst car parkers

    News Don't miss these top 20 photos from Gympie's Worst Car parkers.

    • 17th May 2019 2:51 PM
    WHERE TO VOTE: Every polling booth in Gympie region

    premium_icon WHERE TO VOTE: Every polling booth in Gympie region

    News Find out where and when you can vote in the Federal Election

    • 17th May 2019 2:37 PM
    Bolt's 'frothing at the mouth, bug eyed rant' made me laugh

    premium_icon Bolt's 'frothing at the mouth, bug eyed rant' made me laugh

    News OPINION: Labor victory will be triumph over antagonistic media