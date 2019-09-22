Landlords pay the price of ignoring tenants

INJURED tenants who claim their complaints about faulty or damaged properties have been ignored are suing landlords and property agents for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Mother-of-two, Helen Farkas, 42, says she made about 10 complaints over three years about a rotting staircase at her Slacks Creek two-storey rental home, before she fell through it last year.

Ms Farkas said as she stepped onto the top step of the rear staircase, it snapped and she fell heavily onto concrete below, fracturing her left heel and leg bones, a toe and a rib.

Helen Farkas was injured in her rental property. Picture: AAP/Image Sarah Marshall

"I had to learn how to walk again. I look lopsided. My left foot is now a size bigger,'' Ms Farkas, who recently had ankle surgery and is still using crutches, said.

After the accident, the damaged external stairs were removed, but never replaced before Ms Farkas and her two children moved out two months later, after getting a notice to leave.

Ms Farkas, who had lived there for 15 years, was forced to keep the top back door locked to prevent anyone falling out and only use the internal front stairs.

"I was really anxious. All the living areas were upstairs and I had to get down the internal stairs with a crutch,'' Ms Farkas said.

Law firm Maurice Blackburn is suing the property owner and a real estate agency, seeking $277,511 in damages for Ms Farkas.

Truck driver Chris Dietmann, 35, was injured when his Victoria Point rental property balcony collapsed in April.

Mr Dietmann said he previously complained to an agent about the deck being unsafe, including when he re-signed a lease just a month before his injury.

Chris Dietmann, who had a barbecue fall on top of him when his rental property deck collapsed, photographed before ambulance officers arrived.

On the day of the accident, Mr Dietmann had been wheeling a barbecue off the deck, because he did not want visitors standing on it, when one side of the deck collapsed.

"I had to wheel it off, because the deck was unsafe. One of the posts was missing underneath - it had rusted,'' Mr Dietmann said.

As Mr Dietmann was falling he grabbed onto the barbecue, which fell on top of him, and as he lay there waiting for ambulance, fire and police to attend, the rest of the deck collapsed.

The collapsed deck at Chris Dietmann’s rental property.

He was taken to Redlands Hospital, suffering severe bruising and he says the accident aggravated his back problems. He is preparing to make a damages claim.

Maurice Blackburn is also suing a rental property owner and real estate agency for $414,296, alleging a woman, 23, fell from defective stairs at night, while visiting her brother's rental home.

Elizabeth Moxham's ankle injury delayed her taking up a graduate nurse's position for a year.

"These cases show when complaints were made property managers and owners were not carrying out repairs within a reasonable time,'' Maurice Blackburn lawyer Jillian Barrett said.

The State Government is preparing reforms to tenancy laws for renters and property owners.

Ms Barrett said the government needed to introduce minimum standards for property agents to address faults, better reporting and safety requirements and tougher penalties for breaches.