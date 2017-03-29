Landcare 'ticking along quite well'

BACK AGAIN: Gympie Landcare office bearers re-elected for a further term were Gloria Robertson, Ernie Rider, David Rowlands and Kevin Jackson.

THE past year at Gympie Landcare was described by president Ernie Rider in his annual report at the annual general meeting as "ticking along quite well” and going slowly forward.

Mr Rider said that the drought meant unexpected purchases of water to keep the nursery and bio control facilities alive.

"In spite of the dry weather nursery sales improved by 25%,” he said. "That more than offset the extra cost of water.”

Mr Rider said that last year the nursery started doing advance trees that suit the Councils street plantings.

"Any of the work would not be possible without a dedicated team of volunteers,” he said. "They look after the nursery, bio-control rearing and seed collection, and staff the retail section.”

Mr Rider explained some of the problems with a lantana rust biological control in that the rust only attacks the red and white flowered types.

"As soon as they are weakened, the pink flowering type moves in and dominates,” he said. "So there is still a problem, just with different coloured flowers.”

Plans for the future include replacing the current 4x4 and establishing a natural history reference library.

Office bearers Ernie Rider as president, Gloria Robertson as vice-president, David Rowlands as secretary/treasurer and Kevin Jackson as general member on the management committee were all re-elected to their respective positions.