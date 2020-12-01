Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Man gets bogged at Redhead Beach
Offbeat

Land Rover driver’s beach nightmare

by Ben Graham
1st Dec 2020 5:27 PM

A bloke in a Land Rover Defender has found himself in a nightmare scenario after he decided to take it for a quick spin at the beach.

Hectic video footage of the incident at Nine Mile Beach, just south of Newcastle NSW, on Sunday shows a shirtless man in cargo shorts trying to tie a tow rope to the vehicle which is plunged in the surf.

The driver remains inside the vehicle while a man tries to help. Picture: Facebook
The driver remains inside the vehicle while a man tries to help. Picture: Facebook

Huge waves can be seen crashing down on him and the vehicle which appears to sinking deeper into the ocean by the second.

Incredibly, the driver remained inside the Land Rover the entire time and nobody was hurt.

It appears as if the man managed to attach a rope to the back and the Defender was dragged to safety. There are no prizes for guessing it was a it's a write-off.

The video was uploaded onto a Facebook group called "I got bogged at Redhead Beach" overnight and the comments are something to behold.


Originally published as Land Rover driver's beach nightmare

More Stories

editors picks four-wheel-drive nine mile beach

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: 8 of Gympie’s best mos on show

        VOTE NOW: 8 of Gympie’s best mos on show

        News FREE STORY: Like them or not – make sure you cast your vote for Gympie’s best moustache here.

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Warning issued for Kingfisher Bay Resort

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Warning issued for Kingfisher Bay Resort

        News A warning has been issued by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services

        Shocking map reveals extent of bushfire devastation

        Premium Content Shocking map reveals extent of bushfire devastation

        Environment Locals are demanding answers as to how a bushfire has managed to incinerate almost...

        The hills are alive with the sounds of Mary Valley

        Premium Content The hills are alive with the sounds of Mary Valley

        Entertainment It’s possible the best thing to come out of the Mary Valley could be Mary Valley...