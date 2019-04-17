Menu
Land rights, violence and poverty: Gympie court

17th Apr 2019 8:17 AM
Case adjourned

GYMPIE Aboriginal land rights activist Wit-boooka has had an adjournment of a trespass charge involving Transport Department land slated for the Bruce Highway's Gympie by-pass.

Gympie magistrate Stephen Courtney adjourned the case until June 10, after other matters in the District Court, also involving Wit-boooka, who has claimed in all cases that he was present on his own ancestral land.

Man held in jail

A TUCHEKOI man accused of assaulting and attempting to strangle his ex-partner in a series of domestic violence-related incidents has been remanded in custody to reappear in Gympie Magistrates Court on May 20.

Benje Aron Anthony Hemmett appeared in the court by video link from jail, where he also awaits justice on charges including assault with bodily harm, attempted burglary, deprivation of his ex-partner's liberty, impersonating police, unlawful stalking, making threats and misusing a carriage service.

Thief homeless

A HOMELESS Gympie woman, 24, has been fined $500, after spending two days in jail for stealing a handbag and jewellery from the home of a woman, 74.

Desiree Purcell pleaded guilty to the April 11 charge.

Parole immediate

AN IMBIL woman has been fined $300 and jailed with immediate parole after appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Wendy May Richards, 46, pleaded guilty to failing to appear as required in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on February 27, failing to dispose of a used syringe and needle as required on January 31, and possessing suspect property November 4 last year.

The Gympie court was told Richards was the passenger in a car spotted by police on November 4 last year, attending a known address at Logan.

A search of the car turned up a sunglass case with a drug pipe and a gold Guest wrist watch valued at somewhere between $250 and $700.

Richards was also wanted on a warrant and searchers then found an uncapped used needle and syringe. On April 13 she was arrested at Southside.

The court was told she had been a disability pensioner since she was 17, because of a mental health condition.

