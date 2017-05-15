Land rights protest at Gympie District Court

LAND RIGHTS CHARGE: Gympie region Aboriginal land rights campaigner Wit-boooka (Gary Tomlinson, second from left) with supporters Sunrise Blossom (Dawn Tomlinson, left), Merv Tomlinson and Dawn Johnson outside Gympie District Court.

GYMPIE Aboriginal land rights activist Wit-boooka, who has labelled as imposters the Aboriginal elders recognised by white law in the Gympie area, carried an Aboriginal flag with him into Gympie District Court, where he faces charges of trespass on what he claims is Aboriginal land.

Wit-boooka, who is charged under his registered name, Gary Tomlinson, fraces charges emerging from an alleged fracas at Gympie Regional Council's Mary St office.

He appeared outside the court with supporters and said his group, the Kabi tribe, was the real sovereign Aboriginal authority over the Gympie area and that other Aboriginal groups included elders from other districts.

"We are the Bee People," he said, explaining the native bee emblem on his flag.

Tomlinson and co-accused Diana Patricia Redden-King, of Curra and Bundaberg man Mervyn Tomlinson face charges arising from an alleged invasion of the council offices last year, including claimed assaults on Mayor Mick Curran and council CEO Bernard Smith.