Land rights challenge to Gympie court

LAND RIGHTS: Activist Wit-boooka with co-accused and supporters as their claim to own Gympie region goes through the courts. Arthur Gorrie

GYMPIE Aboriginal land rights activist Wit-boooka this week accused Gympie Magistrates Court of "mocking” his sovereign rights.

Charged under his registered name , Gary Tomlinson, he challenged the jurisdiction of the court and said he was appearing "under duress” on charges of public nuisance and trespass at Gympie Regional Council's Mary St office on May 31 last year.

He and fellow accused, Diane Redden-King (Djaki Widjung) and Mervyn Tomlinson (Djaa 'mee Gular Djan'du Kabi) are due back in the Gympie court on December 18, after a District Court hearing on December 13, in which they are seeking greater access to evidence held by police.

At the same time they are challenging the authority of both courts. "We are free sovereign Kabi Kabi people,” he told magistrate John Parker.

"So are all of us.”

"You're mocking me sir,” Tomlinson replied.

"I'm not going to listen to that nonsense today,” the magistrate said.

"You're on tribal land here sir,” Tomlinson said.

"As far as I'm concerned you're before the courts of Queensland,” Mr Parker replied.