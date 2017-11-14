Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Land rights challenge to Gympie court

LAND RIGHTS: Activist Wit-boooka with co-accused and supporters as their claim to own Gympie region goes through the courts.
LAND RIGHTS: Activist Wit-boooka with co-accused and supporters as their claim to own Gympie region goes through the courts. Arthur Gorrie
Arthur Gorrie
by

GYMPIE Aboriginal land rights activist Wit-boooka this week accused Gympie Magistrates Court of "mocking” his sovereign rights.

Charged under his registered name , Gary Tomlinson, he challenged the jurisdiction of the court and said he was appearing "under duress” on charges of public nuisance and trespass at Gympie Regional Council's Mary St office on May 31 last year.

He and fellow accused, Diane Redden-King (Djaki Widjung) and Mervyn Tomlinson (Djaa 'mee Gular Djan'du Kabi) are due back in the Gympie court on December 18, after a District Court hearing on December 13, in which they are seeking greater access to evidence held by police.

At the same time they are challenging the authority of both courts. "We are free sovereign Kabi Kabi people,” he told magistrate John Parker.

"So are all of us.”

"You're mocking me sir,” Tomlinson replied.

"I'm not going to listen to that nonsense today,” the magistrate said.

"You're on tribal land here sir,” Tomlinson said.

"As far as I'm concerned you're before the courts of Queensland,” Mr Parker replied.

Topics:  gympie court gympie crime gytmpie regional council land rights wit-boooka

Gympie Times
Family mourns Bundy man killed in horror woodchipper mishap

Family mourns Bundy man killed in horror woodchipper mishap

THE family of a man killed in horrific circumstances when he fell into a woodchipper have told of their shock after the incident.

Socceroos hit Sydney with the advantage

ADDED STRENGTH: Australia's Mark Milligan returns to the side after suspension and will likely sit alongside captain Mile Jedinak in the defencive midfield position.

Australia host Honduras in final showdown

Rising expenses no excuse, Gympie pensioner told

TIGHT TIMES: A pensioner has told Gympie Magistrates Court of the struggles that led to shoplifting.

Tight times understandable, but 'no excuse for shoplifting': court

Labor's plan to get teachers to schools that need them

BACK TO SCHOOL: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk chats with students at Edge Hill State Primary School in Cairns on the campaign trail yesterday.

But LNP says it is a desperate policy

Local Partners