Land in demand, hundreds of blocks to be released this year

Map of Sovereign Heights, Southside development, which has approval to open up another 77 blocks come OCtober.

ELEVEN subdivision applications are before Gympie Regional Council, representing 87 new house blocks spread out between Rainbow Beach, the Southside, The Palms, Mothar Mountain, McIntosh Creek and Chatsworth.

This is in addition to another 200-300 already approved by the council.

The issue of available land for new homes in the Gympie region has been raised more than once this week, as all signs continue to point to an imminent - if not already underway - property and economic boom in the wake of lifestyle changes brought about by COVID-19, Gympie affordable land and easy lifestyle, and a great south east that is bursting at the seams.

Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman warned a meeting of 120 business representatives on Monday morning that land was in demand, and the Gympie council might need to start fasttracking approval of some subdivision applications.

The 11 subdivision applications still awaiting approval include 16 lots on the Southside, though 77 more are expected to open up at the Sovereign Heights estate in October.

Mayor Glen Hartwig said yesterday there had been an increase in demand for residential land since the first home buys grant had begun, “as you would expect”.

“It was important for council to be proactive in this space and fast-track approvals where we could to support those who wanted to take advantage of the grant,” he said.

“However, we can do more; we know the demand is there and we’re looking at how we can make this work for current and future residents.”

With work underway on nine house blocks in a recently approved subdivision at Imbil, and the opening of three more stages, equating to 77 blocks, at Sovereign Heights on the Southside, plenty more residential land is about to come on the market.

The 11 subdivisions still with the council include 16 lots on the Southside, 39 lots at Rainbow Beach, three at The Palms, one at Mothar Mountain, 25 at McIntosh Creek and two at Chatsworth.

Map of stages 5-7 of Sovereign Heights, Southside development

Thirty-one of the blocks are rural residential (an acre or bigger), 55 are residential and one is rural.

Minimum residential lot sizes in Gympie are 500m2, however if in the Residential Choice zone (ie unit areas) the minimum lot size is 350m2.

A council spokesman said yesterday most developers prefered to create 700-800m2 lots in the Gympie Urban area based on market demand.

Among the other existing approved subdivisions is Echelon, Sovereign Heights, St Andrews and Outlook Estate, for which civil works are currently being undertaken for next stages and which will ultimately result in a total additional 200-300 developable lots.

“From discussions with developers the next stages of Echelon and Sovereign Heights are expected to be released by October,” the council spokesman said.