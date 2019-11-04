Land for Wildlife program reinstated in Gympie

LAND for Wildlife, a free, voluntary program that encourages and assists landholders in the region to create, support and maintain wildlife habitat on their properties, is once again back up and running in the Gympie region.

Gympie Regional Council is partnering with Land for Wildlife (SEQ) to reinstate the Land for Wildlife program in the Gympie region.

Cr Daryl Dodt said the community support for the program had been strong, which is why council was working closely with Land for Wildlife to reinvigorate the program in the region.

As part of the program, Land for Wildlife members learn about native plants, animals and ecosystems. They can also access specialist advice on managing threats such as weeds and pest animals. Members also have the chance to meet other Land for Wildlife members – and there are nearly 7000 of them in southeast Queensland.

Cr Dodt said the program is an excellent way for the public to become active in helping build an environment with strong biodiversity.

“We know how important biodiversity is in addressing broader environmental issues,” he said.

“Creating and maintaining local habitats – especially when we are losing habitats worldwide at alarming rates – is a real grass-roots way of making a difference and I encourage people in our region to get involved.”

The cornerstone of the Land for Wildlife program is one-on-one visits by your local Land for Wildlife Officer. The officer helps members develop a personalised plan for their property that integrates nature conservation with other activities such as residential use or grazing.

To become a part of the program please contact your local Land for Wildlife officer, on 1300 307 800 or by emailing environment@gympie.qld.gov.au.

To find out more about the program, visit www.gympie.qld.gov.au/land-for-wildlife.