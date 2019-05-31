Land clearing nothing more than self-suffocation

Gympie letter writer Charlee Chubb says we are 'suffocating ourselves' with our land clearing.

Killing trees starves our world of oxygen

MY NAME is Charlee Chubb and I am a 14-year-old part-Aboriginal girl who is disgusted and upset about how many trees are getting cleared for housing.

So many trees are getting cut down for housing estates - wildlife homes are being destroyed for these estates - for human homes.

How are we any better than animals?

Trees are ours, animals and other living beings' oxygen supply.

Without trees everything and everyone will slowly have no oxygen.

Without oxygen we can't breathe and if we can't breathe, we don't live.

Being part-Aboriginal and seeing so many trees dying and being cut down each year brings a tear to my eye.

Knowing that my ancestors would have made coolimans, digeridoos, spears, simple homes (gunyas) and many more things out of trees responsibly and now we're destroying them along with their spiritual meaning.

My ancestors would have cared and owned this land for thousands of years and now white man been here for half that and we are slowly suffocating ourselves.

Trees are being cleared right in our own backyard.

Behind the water tower in Old Maryborough Rd just in my short lifetime has been turned from natural bush to housing estates.

I have seen the kangaroos that used to graze on this area now at the back of people's yard's looking around wondering where they are to go now that their bush has been cleared.

We are forgetting and leaving this beautiful land to die, and I feel like no one else is seeing that.

Well I have and I hope that by writing this it will open someone else's eyes to see what's happening to our beautiful earth.

You who are reading this have no doubt sat in the shade of a tree because someone planted it along time ago.

Charlee Chubb

Year 9

