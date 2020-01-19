Tragic end in search for missing woman

UPDATE (SUNDAY) 11.20AM: THERE'S been a tragic development in the search for missing 78-year-old Muriel Macdonald near Blackall in Western CQ.

Late last night, Queensland Police advised that sadly Muriel been located deceased in bushland.

"Police would like to thank local residents and everyone else who assisted in the search for the 78-year-old. A report will be prepared for the coroner," QPS said in a statement.

UPDATE (SATURDAY) 12PM: THE search is continuing today to find a missing 78-year-old at a property near Blackall.

Inspector Julia Cook has provided an update in relation to the ongoing search efforts for missing 78-year-old woman Muriel Macdonald.

More than 100 volunteers continue to assist with land and air searches of the area.

Coordinated searches continue utilising motorcycles, horses, quads and by foot in an attempt to locate the woman.



UPDATE (FRIDAY): 4PM: Queensland police have confirmed over 100 people, many of whom concerned neighbours, are involved in a wide scale search for a missing 78-year-old.

the large search party involving SES, police and locals are scouring the 3,200 hectare property near Blackall using motorbikes, horses, choppers and on foot.

Police expect the search to continue today until daylight runs or,or the woman is found.

UPDATE (FRIDAY) 9AM: Queensland Police confirmed a 78-year-old woman remains missing on a remote Moorfield property near Blackall.

A land and air search involving over 20 people, including SES, helicopters, and motorbikes, started yesterday for the woman who was last seen by family at a Ravensbourne Road property at 2pm Wednesday afternoon.

The search zone spans 3,200 hectares.

INITIAL (THURSDAY): Police hold grave concerns for a 78-year-old woman missing from Moorfield at Blackall.

A search and rescue operation has been launched to locate Muriel Macdonald who was last seen by family at a Ravensbourne Road property at 2pm, yesterday afternoon.

The property spans 3, 200 hectares.

Police and family hold concerns for her wellbeing due to the fact she suffers from a medical condition.

A search involving more than 20 people including SES volunteers, government agencies, police and local residents have been spent today searching for the woman.

Two helicopters and four trail bikes are also assisting.

The woman is described as caucasian, around 160cm tall, of a solid build, with grey hair and dull blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000109191