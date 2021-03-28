Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Andrew Laming will stand down from parliament at the end of his term. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas.
Andrew Laming will stand down from parliament at the end of his term. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas.
Politics

Laming to quit parliament at election

by Steven Zemek
28th Mar 2021 11:14 AM

Under-fire Queensland MP Andrew Laming will not contest the next election.

Mr Laming has been under pressure to resign after he was the subject of complaints from two women who accused him of harassing them online.

He has also been accused by another young woman of taking a photo of her underwear while she bent over.

Mr Frydenberg on Sunday said Mr Laming would not contest the Queensland seat of Bowman at the next election.

More to come.

Originally published as Laming to quit parliament at election

More Stories

andrew laming editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rescue helicopter called in to search for boaties

        Premium Content Rescue helicopter called in to search for boaties

        News The search for the boats was carried out off the coast of Fraser Island

        Search the interactive: How much is your home worth?

        Premium Content Search the interactive: How much is your home worth?

        Property Brisbane house prices have hit a new record, with some suburbs recording 40 per...

        Answers demanded in Parliament on dangerous Gympie roads

        Premium Content Answers demanded in Parliament on dangerous Gympie roads

        News Deb Frecklington has told the Queensland Parliament key roads in the western...

        Personality and attitude: Gympie’s Top Cat wins in landslide

        Premium Content Personality and attitude: Gympie’s Top Cat wins in landslide

        News After receiving 40 nominations for Gympie’s Top Cat, the poll is closed and the...