Laminex reveals these jobs are going in Gympie right now

Laminex has announced its Monkland facility will employ double the people it started with by January next year.

LAMINEX is on the lookout for the best available workers in the Gympie region as its Monkland facility seeks to double its original size by next January.

The company revealed earlier this week that the Monkland particleboard production facility will “move from a three-shift to four-shift operation as of January 2021”, less than two years since taking ownership of the plant last April.

The expansions mean Laminex are recruiting to fill multiple Maintenance Fitter and Process Operator positions, as well as one for an Electrician.

The Maintenance Fitter application cites the requirement of “ensuring the reliable operation of the Plant, 24 hours a day/7 days per week”, while the Process Operator and Electrician roles specify “shift worker positions working 12 hour rotating shifts”.

Process operators “may be expected to work a reasonable amount of overtime” while the Maintenance Electrician will “require a combination of installation, preventative/predictive/planned maintenance, along with breakdown maintenance tasks”.

The fourth shift will see the plant employ 80 people, up from the 41 it started with after taking over from previous owner Carter Holt Harvey soon after it closed the site early last year.