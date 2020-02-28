Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Laminex has announced its Monkland facility will employ double the people it started with by January next year.
Laminex has announced its Monkland facility will employ double the people it started with by January next year.
News

Laminex reveals these jobs are going in Gympie right now

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
28th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAMINEX is on the lookout for the best available workers in the Gympie region as its Monkland facility seeks to double its original size by next January.

The company revealed earlier this week that the Monkland particleboard production facility will “move from a three-shift to four-shift operation as of January 2021”, less than two years since taking ownership of the plant last April.

READ MORE

- Laminex announces huge jobs boost for Gympie region

- $600k Laminex plan will create at least 50 new jobs

The Laminex plant near Gympie
The Laminex plant near Gympie

The expansions mean Laminex are recruiting to fill multiple Maintenance Fitter and Process Operator positions, as well as one for an Electrician.

The Maintenance Fitter application cites the requirement of “ensuring the reliable operation of the Plant, 24 hours a day/7 days per week”, while the Process Operator and Electrician roles specify “shift worker positions working 12 hour rotating shifts”.

Process operators “may be expected to work a reasonable amount of overtime” while the Maintenance Electrician will “require a combination of installation, preventative/predictive/planned maintenance, along with breakdown maintenance tasks”.

The fourth shift will see the plant employ 80 people, up from the 41 it started with after taking over from previous owner Carter Holt Harvey soon after it closed the site early last year.

gympie jobs gympie news gympie region laminex laminex gympie
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Damaging winds, hail in severe storm warning for Gympie

        premium_icon Damaging winds, hail in severe storm warning for Gympie

        News Another storm is on the region’s radar this afternoon.

        Huge cost forces Chamber to shift election forums

        premium_icon Huge cost forces Chamber to shift election forums

        News Gympie council CEO says its because of heightened scrutiny, and a need for council...

        Facebook comments lean in favour of banning ‘cruel’ rodeos

        premium_icon Facebook comments lean in favour of banning ‘cruel’ rodeos

        News There were no complaints to the RSPCA after the Gympie Bull n Bronc, but 75 per...

        Tiny Dancer born after mum goes into labour at Elton concert

        premium_icon Tiny Dancer born after mum goes into labour at Elton concert...

        News Elton John inspires a mother to go into labour during Tiny Dancer